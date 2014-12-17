FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-North Coast's 599,850 shares transferred to Salford Investments
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 17, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-North Coast's 599,850 shares transferred to Salford Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - North Coast SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Giorgio Pezzolato transferred as contribution in kind 299,850 of the company’s shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares

* The value of the shares was valued at 1,136,432 zlotys ($336,820) on Dec 9

Source text for Eikon:

* Giorgio Pezzolato reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct

Source text for Eikon:

* Silvano Fiocco transferred as contribution in kind 300,000 of the company’s shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares

* The value of the shares was valued at 1,137.000 zlotys on Dec 9

Source text for Eikon:

* Silvano Fiocco reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.