North Dakota's governor says will not seek re-election in 2016

WILLISTON, N.D., Aug 24 (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple, who shepherded the state through an oil boom that made it the No. 2 U.S. crude producer, said on Monday he will not seek re-election in 2016.

Dalrymple, a Republican, said he will leave the governor’s mansion in Bismarck next December in order to spend more time with his family.

“North Dakota has made incredible progress and I feel so blessed to have been part of leading our state,” Dalrymple, 66, said in a statement. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)