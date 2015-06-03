North Dakota orders oil wells shut in due to flooding concerns

WILLISTON, N.D., June 3 (Reuters) - North Dakota oil regulators ordered privately held Zavanna LLC to shut in oil wells near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers on Wednesday after more than 1.5 inches of rainfall sparked flooding concerns.

The state’s Department of Mineral Resources said it is concerned the confluence, located near the state oil capital of Williston, could exceed flood stage levels of 22 feet by this weekend after record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)