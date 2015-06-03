FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-North Dakota orders oil wells shut in over flooding concerns
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-North Dakota orders oil wells shut in over flooding concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Statoil comment that no wells shut-in yet)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D., June 3 (Reuters) - North Dakota oil regulators ordered small, privately held Zavanna LLC to shut in oil wells near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers on Wednesday after more than 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of rain raised flooding concerns.

The state’s Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) said it was concerned that the confluence, near the state oil capital of Williston, could exceed flood stage levels of 22 feet (6.7 meters) by this weekend after Tuesday’s rainfall, which easily surpassed the record of 0.9 inch (2.3 cm) set in 2002.

Denver-based Zavanna, which produces roughly 10,000 barrels of oil per day in North Dakota, typically keeps 15 wells near the confluence shut in during May due to flooding concerns. The state’s order on Wednesday effectively forces the company to keep four of those wells closed for the foreseeable future. The company is voluntarily choosing to keep the additional 11 shut.

“We’re going to wait until we’re more comfortable starting them up,” said Kelsi Waite, a production engineer at Zavanna.

The DMR said it had increased inspections in the area to make sure producers are best prepared for flooding.

“These steps include ensuring adequate diking remains in place and securing any equipment on site, such as filling tanks with fresh water,” Dave Hvinden, a DMR field staff supervisor, said in a statement.

Other oil producers near the confluence, including Statoil , Exxon Mobil’s XTO Energy and Oasis Petroleum , have the option of voluntarily shutting in wells as they are not as close to the confluence, state officials said.

Statoil said it has not shut in any wells yet. “Should conditions change, we will shut in the wells well before flood waters reach our pads,” Statoil spokesman Jim Schwartz said.

Representatives for XTO and Oasis were not immediately available to comment.

Zavanna, the state’s 21st-largest oil producer, was featured in the Smithsonian Channel’s “Boomtowners” television show earlier this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.