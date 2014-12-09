North Dakota to require every barrel of crude oil be filtered

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Dakota is poised to impose the strictest oil standards in its history on Tuesday, requiring every barrel of crude to be filtered for dangerous types of natural gas in an effort to make crude-by-rail transport safer.

The new requirements come as federal, state and local officials grapple with how best to ensure the safe transport of North Dakota’s crude oil, which has been linked to a string of fiery crude-by-rail explosions, including one last year in Quebec that killed 47 people.

Governor Jack Dalrymple and the two other members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) are taking the first concrete regulatory steps to sanitize the state’s oil. They nearly approved a previous set of standards last month before asking staff members for last-minute tweaks and additional public comment.

The triumvirate, which includes Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, now appears set to bless the updated standards so the oil industry can begin implementing them by February.

Because most of the oil extracted in the United States via hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as “fracking,” is transported on rail and because North Dakota is the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas, the new standards will have a ripple effect throughout the nation.

At its core, the standards will require crude extracted from the state’s shale formations - more than 1.1 million barrels per day - to be processed through machinery set at mandated temperatures and pressures, which the NDIC believes will remove the most amounts of propane, butane and other volatile natural gas liquids (NGLs) naturally found in oil.

Some producers do this now; the NDIC aims to make all comply.

The goal would be to produce a barrel of North Dakota crude oil with vapor pressure of no more than 13.7 pounds per square inch (psi), similar to the 13.5 psi for most automobile gasoline.

Compliance will cost the industry money.

How much money varies widely depending on the size, location and infrastructure of each oil producer, but generally the costs will disproportionately affect smaller producers with less capital, said Lynn Helms, head of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, which drafted regulations for the NDIC.

“I think this is going to cost industry a significant amount of money, but I don’t think it will be substantial,” Helms said.

Dalrymple and Helms have said they prefer not to mandate what type of equipment or at what location - wellhead, rail loading terminal or elsewhere - the processing takes place, so as not to pick “winners and losers,” just as long as the standards are met.

As Reuters reported in September, the move is deeply controversial among the state’s oil companies, especially the larger producers which already feel they are disproportionately affected by regulations.

Hess Corp, alongside Whiting Petroleum Corp and Continental Resources Inc, the state’s largest oil producers, has led the charge, saying existing field practices are sufficient.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council, an industry trade group, has repeatedly assailed commissioners’ plans to impose uniform temperature and pressure standards, regardless of the time of year.

Requiring equipment to run at 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in the middle of July, when temperatures routinely breach triple digits, makes little economic sense, said Ron Ness, the council’s president.

Removing the NGLs also creates an even greater logistical challenge: how best to transport what is now a hyper-concentrated explosive material. Few pipelines exist in the state to transport NGLs, meaning they would have to be transported via rail.

Additionally, Ness and oil executives believe the chemical makeup of North Dakota crude oil is what makes it so appealing to refiners and other customers.

“Don’t devalue that quality North Dakota Bakken barrel,” Ness said.

The NDIC is set to meet at 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the state capitol. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie Adler)