UPDATE 1-North Dakota oil production drops slightly for April
June 12, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-North Dakota oil production drops slightly for April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds production details)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D., June 12 (Reuters) - North Dakota posted a slight drop in oil output for April, resuming a downward slope after a slight jump in March, as weak crude prices led producers to throttle back production.

The state produced 1.17 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), down roughly 22,000 bpd from March, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

Oil prices began to rebound in April, helping many oil producers around the state regain a small sense of optimism that the Bakken boom has not yet abated, although the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects North Dakota output to dip again slightly for May and June.

Natural gas output rose about 1 percent in April as producers flared less and collected more, exceeding the state-mandated flaring-collecting threshold.

Additional details and commentary on April production will be released Friday, June 19, due to personnel holidays, department officials said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Grant McCool)

