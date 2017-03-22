WASHINGTON Dutch bank ING Groep on Tuesday said
it has agreed to sell its $120 million share of the loan for the
Dakota Access Pipeline, the first bank to offload its debt from
the project, which faced fierce opposition from Native Americans
and environmental groups.
The announcement came one month after ING's head of business
ethics met with a representative of the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe, which had led a months-long protest to stop completion of
the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline.
At that meeting, ING said it would either continue to
"positively influence" the course of the project, or to distance
itself by selling its stake in the loan," the company said in a
press release.
With oil set to start flowing through the pipeline as soon
as this week, after a U.S. judge last week ruled against the
tribes seeking to stop its completion, ING said there was less
room for lenders to influence the project.
ING was one of 17 banks financing the Energy Transfer
Partners LP pipeline, which will move crude from the
Northern Plains to the Midwest and then on to the Gulf of
Mexico.
ING said it would send "a valuable message" by selling its
loan and calling for "respectful dialogue" with tribes in major
infrastructure project transactions.
“We are heartened that ING has made the conscious decision
to remove itself from a project that tramples on the rights of
sovereign nations,” Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave
Archambault said in a statement.
Under the agreement, the undisclosed buyer of the ING loan
said it would "support the importance of a respectful dialogue
with the Tribe and other affected groups."
"ING is grateful to the buyer for playing an important role
in enabling a solution that allows ING not to breach its
contractual obligations under the loan while at the same time
delivering a valuable message in support of the Tribe," ING said
in a statement.
ING was one of 17 banks financing the Dakota pipeline, led
by Citibank, for a total of $2.5 billion in credit.
Law enforcement late last month swept through an encampment
occupied since August on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property
at the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon
Ball, North Dakota, after President Donald Trump had issued an
executive order directing the Corps to grant an easement
allowing the project to proceed.
Some protesters have turned their focus to divestment
campaigns targeting banks with a stake in the pipeline. Cities
such as Seattle and San Francisco have divested from
Dakota-invested banks.