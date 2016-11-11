FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Police confront protesters at Dakota pipeline site - Reuters witness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Police confront protesters at Dakota pipeline site - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANDAN, N.D., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Police confronted protesters at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site on Friday, after the same protesters said they halted construction equipment on the line.

Smoke was seen emanating from a large excavation vehicle and protesters had also climbed into other equipment, according to a Reuters witness. Two construction workers on the line were seen leaving the scene.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, set to run from North Dakota to Illinois, was delayed in September by federal authorities to re-review permitting under a federally owned water source near sacred tribal lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the line, was not immediately available for comment. They said Thursday that they expected a ruling from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers "anytime" now. (Reporting By Stephanie Keith in Mandan, North Dakota; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.