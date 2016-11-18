Energy Transfer Partners CEO: Will not reroute Dakota Access Pipeline -AP

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Chief Executive Kelcy Warren said the company will not consider rerouting its Dakota Access oil pipeline despite concerns voiced by U.S. native groups, according to an Associated Press interview published on Friday.
A notice released by the White House on Thursday said the United States planned to gather more input from native people as officials contemplate projects such as the Dakota Access Pipeline.
