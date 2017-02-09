Feb 9 A Native American tribe said on Thursday it had filed a legal challenge in a bid to block the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline project after the company constructing it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.

"This administration (of President Donald Trump) has expressed utter and complete disregard for not only our treaty and water rights, but the environment as a whole," the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said in a statement on their website. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)