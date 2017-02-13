By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON A U.S. federal judge on Monday denied
a request by Native American tribes seeking to halt construction
of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline, the
controversial project that has sparked months of protests by
activists aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile line.
At a hearing, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District
Court in Washington, D.C., rejected the request from the
Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, who argued
that the project would prevent them from practicing religious
ceremonies at a lake they contend is surrounded by sacred
ground.
With this decision, legal options for the tribes continue to
narrow, as construction on the final uncompleted stretch is
currently proceeding.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted a final
easement to Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is
building the $3.8 billion pipeline (DAPL), after President
Donald Trump issued an order to advance the project days after
he took office in January.
Another hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27, as the tribes seek
an injunction ordering the Army Corps to withdraw the easement.
Lawyers for the Cheyenne River Sioux and the Standing Rock
Sioux wanted Judge Boasberg to block construction with a
temporary restraining order on the grounds that the pipeline
would obstruct the free exercise of their religious practices.
“We’re disappointed with today’s ruling denying a temporary
restraining order against the Dakota Access Pipeline, but we are
not surprised," Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Standing Rock
Sioux tribe, said in a statement.
The company needs to build a 1,100-foot (335 meter)
connection in North Dakota under Lake Oahe, part of the Missouri
River system, to complete the pipeline.
The line would run from oilfields in the Northern Plains of
North Dakota to the Midwest, and then to refineries along the
Gulf of Mexico, and could be operating by early May.
Judge Boasberg ordered Energy Transfer Partners to update
the court on Monday and every week thereafter on when oil is
expected to flow beneath Lake Oahe.
The company did not respond to requests for comment.
Iron Eyes said during an earlier conference call that the
pipeline would also cause economic harm to Native Americans.
In his statement, he said the tribe was still seeking an
injunction against the pipeline, which would also be heard in
Boasberg's court. They also are continuing to push for a full
environmental impact statement that was ordered in the last days
of the Obama Administration.
"We continue to believe that both the tribes and the public
should have meaningful input and participation in that process,"
he said.
Thousands of tribe members, environmentalists and others set
up camps last year on Army Corps land in the North Dakota plains
as protests intensified. In December, the Obama Administration
denied the last permit needed by Energy Transfer Partners, but
with Trump's stated support of the pipeline that victory was
short-lived for the tribes.
The Army Corps has said it would close remaining camps on
federal lands along the Cannonball River in North Dakota after
Feb. 22.
Tom Goldtooth, executive director of the Indigenous
Environmental Network, one of the primary groups protesting the
pipeline, said people would continue to leave the main camp. He
said he expected more demonstrations around the country.
Only a few hundred protesters remained, and crews have been
removing tipis and yurts. The Standing Rock tribe has asked
protesters to leave.
(Additional reporting by Terray Sylvester in Cannon Ball, North
Dakota)