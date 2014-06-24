North Dakota aims to nearly double pipeline capacity-governor

BISMARCK, North Dakota, June 24 (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple on Tuesday set a goal for the state’s pipeline capacity to nearly double within two years, part of a plan to curb flaring of natural gas.

The state aims to have daily capacity increase to 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2016, up from roughly 780,000 boed currently, the Republican governor said.

“We will reduce flaring,” Dalrymple told executives, regulators and investors at a pipeline summit he hosted in the state’s capital. “It’s just that simple.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)