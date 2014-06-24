FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Dakota aims to nearly double pipeline capacity-governor
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

North Dakota aims to nearly double pipeline capacity-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISMARCK, North Dakota, June 24 (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple on Tuesday set a goal for the state’s pipeline capacity to nearly double within two years, part of a plan to curb flaring of natural gas.

The state aims to have daily capacity increase to 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2016, up from roughly 780,000 boed currently, the Republican governor said.

“We will reduce flaring,” Dalrymple told executives, regulators and investors at a pipeline summit he hosted in the state’s capital. “It’s just that simple.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.