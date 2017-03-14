FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. judge denies tribe's request to stop oil flow in Dakota Access pipeline
March 14, 2017 / 11:21 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. judge denies tribe's request to stop oil flow in Dakota Access pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe to issue an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be against the public interest.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued his decision denying the request by the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, saying "the court acknowledges that the tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its members’ religious exercise if oil is introduced into the pipeline, but Dakota Access would also be substantially harmed by an injunction, given the financial and logistical injuries that would ensue." (Reporting by David Gaffen; writing by Eric Walsh, editing by G Crosse)

