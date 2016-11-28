FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
North Dakota Governor orders evacuation of some pipeline site protesters
November 28, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 9 months ago

North Dakota Governor orders evacuation of some pipeline site protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple ordered an emergency evacuation on Monday for protesters at a camp near an oil pipeline due to "harsh winter conditions," according to a statement from his office.

Demonstrators at a camp on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in southern Morton County, who oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, were ordered leave the camp immediately and not return, according to an executive order signed by Dalrymple.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese

