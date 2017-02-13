BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District of Columbia circuit, at a hearing, rejected the request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, who had argued that the project will prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies at a lake they say is surrounded by sacred ground. (Reporting By Tim Gardner in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.