FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government delays decision on Dakota Access pipeline
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

U.S. government delays decision on Dakota Access pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday delayed a decision on whether to grant an easement to Energy Transfer Partners for construction of a segment of the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to joint notice published by the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Army.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it had completed its review of the pipeline and said additional discussion and analysis are warranted. It specifically noted past dispossession of lands held by the Native American group protesting the line.

Construction on a segment of the line in North Dakota was halted in September following protests from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other activists. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.