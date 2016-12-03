CANNON BALL, N.D. Dec 3 In North Dakota, winter
is most definitely coming.
That does not deter Dakota Access Pipeline protesters, many
of whom say they know a blizzard earlier this week was but a
taste of what is to come, as temperatures are expected to fall
toward 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18°C).
Rather than retreat amidst the cold and an order from the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to vacate by Monday, the Oceti
Sakowin camp, the epicenter of pipeline opposition, is growing
in size - and quickly winterizing in expectation of harsher
weather.
Dozens of insulated tipis have popped up in recent weeks,
adding to those that have dotted these barren plains since last
summer. Yurts, a round tent popular in the cold tundra of East
Asia, have started appearing. Portable toilets are being swapped
out for heated, composting commodes. Ice cleats, which strap
onto boots to give stability on ice, are now in demand.
Taylor Orpin, 23, quit her job to move to the camp last
month. She spends her days collating donated coats by size and
gender in a tent near the camp's main fire circle.
"I'm very aware of what true cold is going to feel like,"
said Orpin, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba. "Here, people are
able to come in and just take whatever they need to stay warm."
Thousands of people, led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe,
are protesting the pipeline, which would carry crude oil from
North Dakota to Illinois en route to the Gulf of Mexico.
The route is adjacent to the Standing Rock reservation, and
the tribe and climate activists say the line risks contamination
of the tribe's water source and its construction has damaged,
and would further damage, sacred sites.
While clothing, food and money have been pouring in from all
over the world, the camp's website requests more donations of
wood, blankets, winter sleeping bags and propane to help weather
the winter.
A division of labor keeps many active, with campers
volunteering in the four kitchens, shoveling snow, building
tents and doing myriad other tasks.
The multitudes at the camp defy the predictions of state and
local officials, many of whom said out-of-state protesters would
flee south like migrating birds. Children can be seen sliding
playfully down nearby hills while senior citizens gossip over
fire pits.
"It's a scare tactic, saying it's too cold to be here," said
Gemma Akins, 36, a Reiki healer - a form of stress reduction -
from Colorado.
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple issued an evacuation
order for the camp earlier this week, citing the weather. That
followed the Army Corps' earlier decree to vacate the camp,
which is on federal land, by Monday. The state is not going to
enforce that order, and voluntary compliance doesn't look
likely.
"I have zero experience with the cold," said Jess Weiner,
29, of Los Angeles, who arrived Thursday. "But I love the
adrenaline of being here."
DONATIONS AND SKILLS
It's not clear how much money has been raised to build and
sustain the camp since it was founded last spring, but estimates
stand in the millions of dollars. The protests started
attracting more attention in the late summer, particularly after
clashes between activists and private security hired by Energy
Transfer Partners, which is building the line.
The Obama Administration has twice delayed approval for ETP
to tunnel the pipeline under the Missouri River. This one-mile
stretch is the last unfinished spot on the line in North Dakota.
The Three Affiliated Tribes of the MHA Nation, another large
American Indian tribe in North Dakota, earlier this fall funded
portable toilets, food and garbage removal. Even though they
have earned billions from the extraction of oil and gas from
their lands, the MHA have supported the Standing Rock protest.
U.S. postal locations in nearby Bismarck and Fort Yates have
been engulfed with donated packages. Three UPS delivery
locations in Bismarck have processed more than 5,000 packages in
recent weeks. A UPS spokesman said the number well exceeds what
is usual for the area.
Financial support, including more than $500,000 alone for a
veterans rally this weekend at the camp, have been pouring in
through GoFundMe and other crowdfunding websites.
Beyond donations, Hollywood actors like Shailene Woodley and
Susan Sarandon have visited North Dakota, though they are not
currently at the camp.
Some campers bring technical skills. Joshua Tree, 42, has
helped install solar panels and wind turbines to power a white,
dome-like structure that dwarfs everything else here. The dome,
which organizers say can hold 380 people, is where most meetings
and press events are held.
"We wanted to help the best way we can. And that's setting
up solar power and wind power," said Tree.
As the group tries to ward off the cold, challenges loom.
One family had to be hospitalized on Thursday due to carbon
monoxide poisoning after attempting to heat a tent using propane
without proper ventilation. That feeds concern from law
enforcement that protesters don't respect the weather.
"These are people who don't yet understand what cold is,"
Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota's attorney general, told Reuters.
Signs posted around the camp note there are 18 different
communal sleeping areas that are warmer than personal tents.
"We cannot stress how cold it's going to get," the posting
reads. "Don't be in a small tent or your car and think you'll be
OK. Let's all look after each other."
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester; Writing by
David Gaffen and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Mary Milliken)