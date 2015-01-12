FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Dakota rig count at lowest level since Nov 2010
January 12, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

North Dakota rig count at lowest level since Nov 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 12 (Reuters) - The number of drilling rigs operating in North Dakota’s oil fields fell by eight overnight to 159, the lowest level since November 2010, according to state data.

Plunging crude oil prices, alongside technological and drilling efficiencies, have led oil producers to use fewer rigs.

The rig count, reported daily by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, is closely tracked across the state.

As recently as December, the state had 183 rigs. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

