North Dakota officials approve $500 million development project
April 7, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

North Dakota officials approve $500 million development project

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., April 7 (Reuters) - Officials in one of North Dakota’s largest oil-producing counties have approved a $500 million development project that will include retail, residential and office space.

The Williams County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to approve a zoning variance for Switzerland-based developer Stropiq LLC to build the roughly 200-acre Williston Crossing development.

Williston, the Williams County seat, is the capital of North Dakota’s oil boom. The project will be located just north of the city line. Opponents, including Williston’s mayor, argued the county does not have adequate infrastructure and services in place near the site. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ted Botha)

