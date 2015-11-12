North Energy looking at all options as oil downturn continues

* On track to complete restructuring process

* Drill or drop decision on 16 licences in next 12 months

* Net loss increased in the third quarter

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil explorer North Energy is looking at all options to boost shareholder value, which could include mergers and asset sales, as low oil prices continue to hurt results, it said on Thursday, alongside a wider quarterly loss.

The firm said it was on track to complete a restructuring started at the end of last year to adapt to worsening market conditions and disappointing drilling results.

Currently, the company has no firm plans to drill new wells, but expected drill or drop decisions on 16 out of 21 licences to be taken over the next 12 months.

“We’re continuing our efforts to adapt to the demanding market conditions. The threshold for investment commitments will be high, and our future exploration wells must satisfy stringent requirements for swift commercialization”, acting chief executive officer Knut Saeberg said in a statement.

“We have also been hit by the dramatic fall in the oil price. However we have met this by responsible cost cut initiatives”, he said during the firm’s third-quarter results presentation, referring to a 70-percent reduction in operational expenses compared to 2014.

The firm said its main focus now was to demonstrate value creation for its shareholders.

“We are evaluating all options with a clear goal to lock up the inherent values we feel lies in North Energy as a company”, Saeberg said.

In the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of 32.9 million Norwegian crowns ($3.8 million), compared with 31.8 million a year earlier.