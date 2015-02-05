FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Media Q4 EBIT ex. items down to DKK 21.1 mln
February 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-North Media Q4 EBIT ex. items down to DKK 21.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* Q4 EBIT ex. items 21.1 million Danish crowns ($3.22 million) versus 27.9 million crowns

* Q4 revenue 290.2 million crowns versus 303.5 million crowns

* For 2015, group EBIT before special items is expected to range from a negative 20 million crowns to a positive 5 million crowns

* Group’s revenue is expected to range from 1.01 billion to 1.05 billion crowns in 2015

* Will continue to invest massively throughout 2015 and 2016

* In short run, will reduce earnings of group, but lay foundation for achieving earnings improvement for FK distribution by 2016

* Aims to realise break-even for Online segment at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5513 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
