FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK's largest oilfield suffers brief outage
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK's largest oilfield suffers brief outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/CALGARY, May 9 (Reuters) - The North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which has been suffering from frequent production problems since last year, was shut briefly on Wednesday due to a problem with a gas-processing unit, field operator Nexen said.

It was an unscheduled outage, and restart operations were already under way, the Canadian company said.

“Expect to see production ramp up later today,” Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said in an email.

Earlier in the day, traders said Buzzard had been down since around 0600 GMT. One trader said the work to restart the oilfield began around mid-day.

Buzzard is the UK’s largest oilfield and feeds into Forties, one of the four crude oil streams comprising the dated Brent benchmark, which is used to price about two thirds of global crude oil.

The benchmark has come under increasing criticism from traders because of the natural decline of output from the key North Sea oilfields and repeated production problems at the Buzzard field.

Nexen interim Chief Executive Kevin Reinhart said earlier this year the company emphasized improving reliability at Buzzard as one way of winning back investor favour following lengthy outages in 2011 that weighed on its results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.