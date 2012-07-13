FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Aug loading North Sea Forties may be delayed-traders
July 13, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aug loading North Sea Forties may be delayed-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed following production problems earlier this week, traders said on Friday.

Traders said Nexen, operator of the Buzzard oilfield, was asking cargo holders to defer some cargoes.

“We were offered deferral today but did not take it,” one trader said.

Buzzard is the UK’s largest oilfield, normally pumping about 200,000 barrels of oil (bpd) per day. It feeds into the Forties stream, which is used to help set dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing two thirds of global crude oil.

The pumping rate at the field fell to as low as about 50,000 bpd on Tuesday and Wednesday due to technical glitches.

Traders said they were not informed on how many days cargoes could be delayed. Some said any delays might be minor because production returned to the normal rate by Thursday.

