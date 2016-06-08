FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's NUM union wants killers arrests before resuming work at Northam mine
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 8, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

S.Africa's NUM union wants killers arrests before resuming work at Northam mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday its members would only resume work at Northam Platinum’s Zondereinde mine after arrests have been made in connection with a spate of murders of its members.

Northam suspended production at the mine on Monday after a worker was fatally stabbed during a clash between members of the NUM and the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). The company on Tuesday urged workers to return to the mine. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

