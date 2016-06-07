FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S. Africa's NUM union says members will not return to Northam mine until safety assured
June 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

S. Africa's NUM union says members will not return to Northam mine until safety assured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will not return to work at Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine until their safety is assured after a spate of murders, a spokesman for the union said on Tuesday.

Northam suspended production at the mine on Monday after a worker was fatally stabbed during a clash between members of NUM and its arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

A NUM member was gunned down on Sunday and the union says six of its members have been murdered at Northam since last year. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)

