UPDATE 2-Northam Platinum walkout to resume until worker safety assured, says NUM

* South Africa platinum belt has history of labour unrest

* Union digs in heels after string of fatalities

* Zondereinde closed for fourth day

* Northam shares down 2 pct (Adds background, quotes)

By Zandi Shabalala

NORTHAM, South Africa, June 9 (Reuters) - Members of South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will not return to work at Northam Platinum’s Zondereinde mine until they receives assurances over security from police and the company, an NUM spokesman said on Thursday.

The police and company are to report to the union on Tuesday, when its members will decide whether or not they will return or continue the stay away, the union said.

Northam suspended operations at the mine on Monday after a worker was fatally stabbed when NUM members clashed with the members of the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

That clash was triggered by the murder of an NUM member on Sunday, the sixth in the past 12 months or so, according to the union.

“Whether the workers will go to work, that decision will be taken on Tuesday,” spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

Northam Chief Executive Paul Dunne, speaking to Reuters near the mine after a meeting with mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane, said that union conflict is a “deep-rooted” issue at Zondereinde.

“It’s not conducive to production. There is a deep-rooted issue and it won’t be solved in a week, but we are making steps towards it,” Dunne said.

In a statement, he said that the stoppage could jeopardise the future of the company’s biggest revenue earner.

“It is time to go back to work. If we do not, we run the risk of undermining the viability of operations here at Northam,” Dunne said.

The unfolding events at Zondereinde will be watched closely by the wider mining industry and investors concerned about the impact of the rivalry between the AMCU and NUM on South Africa’s platinum belt, the world’s richest reserves of the precious metal.

The NUM remains the majority union at Zondereinde and the AMCU said its members were also afraid for their safety and would not return to the shafts until security is assured.

“Management does not value the lives of its employees, particularly AMCU members,” AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Confusingly, both AMCU and NUM claim that the miner stabbed to death on Monday was an AMCU member, while the company says he was affiliated with NUM.

The AMCU said that a spear and a machete were used to kill the man.

Such attacks occurred in the violence that spun out of control in the lead up to the Marikana shootings in 2012, when police shot dead 34 striking miners at the eponymous Lonmin platinum mine.

Zondereinde, which produces about 300,000 ounces a year and accounts for 70 percent of the mid-tier producer’s revenue, remained closed for a fourth day.

Northam shares lost 2 percent to close at 43.25 rand on Thursday after Deutsche Bank cuts its target price to 35 rand. (Additional reporting by Pete Vernon; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)