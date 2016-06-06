UPDATE 2-Northam Platinum suspends mine production after union violence

* Platinum belt violence rooted in union turf war

* Police, management and unions meeting (Updates with decline in violence, meeting)

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Northam Platinum suspended production at its Zondereinde mine after a worker was stabbed to death there during a fight between members of two different unions, the company said on Monday.

Northam said the fight broke out after another worker had been shot dead in a nearby town on Sunday.

The mine produces about 300,000 ounces of platinum a year, according to Northam’s website.

It was not immediately clear when production would resume but the company said in a statement late in the afternoon that “the violent outbreaks at and near Zondereinde mine have reduced significantly.”

It said union leaders, mine managers and the police were meeting “in an attempt to resolve the current impasse and to ensure that operations resume as soon as is practicably possible, and to ensure safe passage for employees.”

The platinum belt - in which the Zondereinde mine is located - has been the battlefield for a membership turf war between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

NUM officials said the employee killed on Sunday was a member of their union. An AMCU official said the worker killed on Monday belonged to the union.

“Management urges both NUM and AMCU to exercise leadership following these tragic incidents, and to ensure that union members act responsibly and peacefully in the interests of safety for all,” Northam said.

The NUM represents a majority of the worker’s at the mine.

Police were not immediately available to comment.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters: “the situation is tense, it’s not as normal as one would hope”. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Tanisha Heiberg and Ed Stoddard; Editing James Macharia and David Evans)