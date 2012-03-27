FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North American Energy amends contract with Canadian Natural
March 27, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

North American Energy amends contract with Canadian Natural

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc said its unit has reached an agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on amendments to a long-term overburden removal and mining services contract.

The new agreement finalizes certain past costs under the original contract, and will result in a payment of C$34 million by Canadian Natural to North American Construction Group Inc, North American Energy said in a statement.

North American also does not expect to record any additional revenue writedown associated with this contract.

