UPDATE 1-North American Energy amends contract with Canadian Natural

March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian mining services company North American Energy Partners Inc said its unit amended a contract with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for the Horizon oil sands project in Alberta.

Canadian Natural will pay C$34 million to North American Construction Group Inc under the new agreement, which finalizes certain past costs under the original contract, North American Energy said in a statement.

“The amended agreement helps ensure that we will be profitable on our work at the Horizon site,” North American Energy CEO Rod Ruston said in a statement.

Canadian Natural’s Horizon Project is located 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray in the Alberta oil sands.

Canadian Natural will also accelerate the buyout of about 30 percent of contract-related assets used by North American at the site.

North American intends to use the proceeds of the settlement and asset buyout to reduce the draw on its revolving credit facility.

The company also said it received lenders’ approval to extend the maturity date of its credit agreement by six months to Oct. 31, 2013.

North American does not expect to record any additional revenue writedown associated with this contract.

Shares of North American Energy closed at C$4.83 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.