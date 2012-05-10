UPDATE 1-North American Palladium loss narrows on higher output

May 10 (Reuters) - Precious metals producer North American Palladium Ltd posted a narrower first-quarter loss as production at its flagship mine in Ontario rose.

January-March loss narrowed to C$928,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, from C$10.3 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$44.6 million.

The company said palladium production at the Lac des Iles mine rose to 41,760 ounces from 30,661 ounces.

The company also operates the Vezza gold mine located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $445 million, closed at C$2.54 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)