FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-North American Palladium loss narrows on higher output
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-North American Palladium loss narrows on higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Precious metals producer North American Palladium Ltd posted a narrower first-quarter loss as production at its flagship mine in Ontario rose.

January-March loss narrowed to C$928,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, from C$10.3 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$44.6 million.

The company said palladium production at the Lac des Iles mine rose to 41,760 ounces from 30,661 ounces.

The company also operates the Vezza gold mine located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $445 million, closed at C$2.54 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.