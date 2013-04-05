FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Northam loses $5 mln due to underground sit-in
April 5, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

S.Africa's Northam loses $5 mln due to underground sit-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South African junior platinum miner Northam Platinum said on Friday it had lost 46.2 million rand ($5 million) of production because of an underground sit-in since Tuesday at its Zondereinde mine.

The company said it had lost 3,900 ounces of metal in concentrate at the mine.

“Zondereinde’s management team has constituted a consultative forum and is engaging with employee representatives in an attempt to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 9.1814 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

