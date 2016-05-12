FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fate of North Carolina bathroom law may hinge on 4th Circuit ruling
May 12, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Fate of North Carolina bathroom law may hinge on 4th Circuit ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A recent U.S. appeals court decision that revived a transgender teen’s discrimination claims against his high school may have stacked the deck against North Carolina in its bid to defend a controversial law on public bathroom use, experts said.

The U.S. Department of Justice and North Carolina officials on Monday traded lawsuits in federal court in North Carolina over a law the state adopted in March requiring people to use public bathrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZIrM10

