Fate of North Carolina bathroom law may hinge on 4th Circuit ruling

A recent U.S. appeals court decision that revived a transgender teen’s discrimination claims against his high school may have stacked the deck against North Carolina in its bid to defend a controversial law on public bathroom use, experts said.

The U.S. Department of Justice and North Carolina officials on Monday traded lawsuits in federal court in North Carolina over a law the state adopted in March requiring people to use public bathrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

