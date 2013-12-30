FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNSF freight train on fire after derailment in North Dakota -official
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
December 30, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

BNSF freight train on fire after derailment in North Dakota -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A BNSF train derailed on Monday in eastern North Dakota and was on fire, said Cecily Fong, public information officer with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

Some seven to eight cars derailed, Fong said. Fong was unable to confirm the train’s cargo.

A local North Dakota news website, NewsDakota.com, cited a local firefighter as saying the train was carrying oil.

The derailment occurred west of Casselton, North Dakota, between an ethanol plant and the Casselton Reservoir, Fong said.

