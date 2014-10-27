FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Dakota crude safety standards coming in November
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

North Dakota crude safety standards coming in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct 27 (Reuters) - North Dakota plans to issue new rules for the treatment of crude oil on Nov. 13, with regulators leaning away from requiring removal of volatile components at either the well site or a regional hub, so long as they’re removed before transport, a state official said on Monday.

The standards will help address safety concerns about the more than 1.1 million barrels of oil produced each day in North Dakota, especially after a string of deadly crude-by-rail accidents in the past year. Most North Dakota crude contains higher-than-average concentrations of ethane, propane and other combustible NGLs.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, the state’s main oil regulator, plans to issue the new standards at its November hearing. They likely will go into effect on Jan. 1, Lynn Helms, head of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, told Reuters.

“We, at this point, don’t want to pick winners and losers,” Helms told Reuters. “We’re trying to achieve a set of operating practices that generates a safe, reliable crude oil, whichever way you choose.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.