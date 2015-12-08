FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police investigating possible hate crime at North Dakota restaurant
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
December 8, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Police investigating possible hate crime at North Dakota restaurant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Somali restaurant in northeast North Dakota, which was hit with graffiti last week telling the owner to “go home,” caught fire on Tuesday, prompting authorities to investigate the incidents as possible hate crimes.

Firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the blaze at Juba Coffee and Restaurant in Grand Forks, North Dakota, about 250 miles (400 km) northeast of Bismarck, on Tuesday morning, Grand Forks Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sandry said.

The fire comes five days after graffiti was found painted in black on the restaurant’s front window, said police department spokesman Derik Zimmel.

The graffiti appeared to be a Nazi symbol and the words “go home,” from a photograph published on the Grand Forks Herald website. Zimmel said investigators are not convinced that it was a Nazi symbol.

“Are we considering it potentially as an act of hate or a hate crime? I think that is a possibility,” he said. “But, it’s also a possibility that it’s not.”

Investigators have yet to determine whether the fire was arson and if the two incidents are connected, according to Zimmel. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.