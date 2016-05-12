UPDATE 2-North Dakota oil output dips by 10,000 bpd in March -state

(Adds production record, details from reporters call)

By Catherine Ngai

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - North Dakota’s oil output fell for a fourth consecutive month in March, dropping about 10,000 barrels per day, the state’s energy regulator said on Thursday, as weak oil prices continued to curb output.

Output from the state’s 13,024 producing wells slipped to 1.109 million bpd in the month, the lowest level since June 2014, from 1.119 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, data from the North Dakota Industrial Commission showed. The decrease, however, was far less than the dips of roughly 30,000 bpd in both December and January.

Still, it was more than double the 4,000-bpd decline in February.

“Oil price weakness is the primary reason for the slowdown and is now anticipated to last into at least the third quarter of this year and perhaps into the second quarter of 2017,” Lynn Helms, head of North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources, said in a statement.

Oil prices are down about 60 percent from the levels of June 2014. They recently rallied to about $47 a barrel after sinking below $30 in February.

Meanwhile, gas production rose to a record 1.71 billion cubic feet per day in March, which Helms said was because producers focused on drilling in more core areas of the Bakken that also had a higher gas-to-oil ratio.

“The wells are very, very productive,” Helms said in a call with reporters. “But the gas ratios are two to four times what they are in other areas.”

North Dakota’s rig count fell to 29 in April from 32 in March, data showed. In February, the rig count was 40. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)