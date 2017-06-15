Shares of Energy Transfer Partners Inc,
owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline, fell on Thursday, one day
after a U.S. judge ordered additional environmental review that
could potentially lead to a stoppage of the line.
ETP's stock was off by 1.2 percent at $19.53 a share, in
active trading late on Thursday morning.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on
Wednesday ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers, in its
environmental review, did not fully consider the pipeline's
impact on the hunting and fishing rights of the Standing Rock
Sioux Tribe. The tribe has been fighting the line for more than
a year.
The $3.8 billion Dakota line began service at the beginning
of the month, with commitments to ship 520,000 barrels of crude
a day from North Dakota's Bakken region. It had been a
long-desired project for Bakken producers, but met heavy
resistance from the Standing Rock tribe members over concerns
about their water supply and sacred lands.