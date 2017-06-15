Shares of Energy Transfer Partners Inc, owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline, fell on Thursday, one day after a U.S. judge ordered additional environmental review that could potentially lead to a stoppage of the line.

ETP's stock was off by 1.2 percent at $19.53 a share, in active trading late on Thursday morning.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Wednesday ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers, in its environmental review, did not fully consider the pipeline's impact on the hunting and fishing rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The tribe has been fighting the line for more than a year.

The $3.8 billion Dakota line began service at the beginning of the month, with commitments to ship 520,000 barrels of crude a day from North Dakota's Bakken region. It had been a long-desired project for Bakken producers, but met heavy resistance from the Standing Rock tribe members over concerns about their water supply and sacred lands.