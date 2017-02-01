FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army takes steps to review Dakota Access pipeline
February 1, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Army takes steps to review Dakota Access pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Wednesday said it had taken initial steps to "expeditiously review requests for approvals to construct and operate" Energy Transfer Partners LP's Dakota Access pipeline, but that the move does not mean the project's easement has been approved.

"The Assistant Secretary for the Army Civil Works will make a decision on the pipeline once a full review and analysis is completed in accordance with the directive," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

