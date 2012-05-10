UPDATE 1-Australia's Northern Iron surges on Indian bid report

(Adds Northern Iron share price, details)

May 10 (Reuters) - India’s Aditya Birla group has submitted a non-binding bid for A ustralian- listed i ron ore miner Northern Iron Ltd, a newspaper report said, sending shares of the target firm up 19 percent to a six month high.

Northern Iron, which has operational mines in Norway with an annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of iron ore, is expecting a valuation of about $500 million, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Northern Iron shares, which rose as high as A$1.14, were trading at A$1.085 at 0434 GMT in a flat wider market giving it a market valuation of A$401 million ($402.5 million).

“We are in the process of examining the mines, it looks like an attractive asset,” the paper cited a source at Aditya Birla Group as saying. The Indian conglomerate’s natural resources arm has initiated the talks, it said.

The newspaper said Aditya Birla declined to comment, while a spokesman for Northern Iron said the company was currently undertaking a “strategic review” with Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor.

Northern Iron officials could not be reached for comment by Reuters immediately. In a presentation to investors in March, the firm said it was working with advisors on a range of options which included a review of ownership.

The telecoms-to-cement Aditya Birla group companies include Hindalco Industries, India’s top aluminium producer, and UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer. ($1 = 0.9963 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Eric Meijer)