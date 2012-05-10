FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's Northern Iron surges on Indian bid report
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 10, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Northern Iron surges on Indian bid report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Northern Iron share price, details)

May 10 (Reuters) - India’s Aditya Birla group has submitted a non-binding bid for A ustralian- listed i ron ore miner Northern Iron Ltd, a newspaper report said, sending shares of the target firm up 19 percent to a six month high.

Northern Iron, which has operational mines in Norway with an annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of iron ore, is expecting a valuation of about $500 million, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Northern Iron shares, which rose as high as A$1.14, were trading at A$1.085 at 0434 GMT in a flat wider market giving it a market valuation of A$401 million ($402.5 million).

“We are in the process of examining the mines, it looks like an attractive asset,” the paper cited a source at Aditya Birla Group as saying. The Indian conglomerate’s natural resources arm has initiated the talks, it said.

The newspaper said Aditya Birla declined to comment, while a spokesman for Northern Iron said the company was currently undertaking a “strategic review” with Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor.

Northern Iron officials could not be reached for comment by Reuters immediately. In a presentation to investors in March, the firm said it was working with advisors on a range of options which included a review of ownership.

The telecoms-to-cement Aditya Birla group companies include Hindalco Industries, India’s top aluminium producer, and UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer. ($1 = 0.9963 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.