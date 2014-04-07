FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto to give away stake in Alaska mine developer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto to give away stake in Alaska mine developer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on charities, context on Pebble project.)

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of Alaska’s huge Pebble deposit, after determining that the project does not fit its strategy.

Rio is donating its shares to two Alaskan charities, the miner said.

The move is a fresh setback for a project that environmental regulators are looking to block.

In February, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency initiated a rarely used process under the Clean Water Act that would block development of the copper-gold deposit, one of the largest in the world, citing the potential of “irreversible harm” to the state’s salmon fishery.

Rio said in December it was considering selling its stake . In September, a second global mining group, Anglo American Plc, pulled out of the project.

Half of Rio’s shares will go to the Alaska Community Foundation and the other half will go to the Bristol Bay Native Corporation Education Foundation, the company said.

Northern Dynasty said it would meet with the leaders of the charitable foundations “to better understand their long-term goals and aspirations.” (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.