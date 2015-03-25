FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

North Atlantic Drilling gets cancellation notice for rig from Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore driller Northern Offshore said its partner North Atlantic Drilling Ltd had received notice of cancellation from Russia’s Rosneft for a two-and-a-half year rig contract.

The cancellation is for Northern Offshore’s jack-up rig, Energy Endeavour, which is “part of a multi-rig contract to provide drilling services in the Russian Arctic commencing in the 2015 summer drilling season,” Northern Offshore said in a statement.

“While not unexpected, we are disappointed by this development but will nevertheless continue to pursue future opportunities in this region by leveraging our previous experience drilling in the Russian Arctic,” it added.

North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of one of the world’s biggest offshore rig firms, Seadrill, and all three companies are controlled by Norwegian billionaire tycoon John Fredriksen. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Anand Basu)

