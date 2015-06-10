FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Competition hardens for Northern Rock's $20bln Granite portfolio - sources
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 10, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Competition hardens for Northern Rock's $20bln Granite portfolio - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - A slew of institutions have submitted bids for Northern Rock’s 13 billion pound ($20.07 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle Granite, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Bids for the asset, which was a factor in the collapse of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, and their subsequent bailout by the UK government, went in on June 5, the sources said, declining to be named since the matter is private.

A group comprising of buyout firm Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, U.S. hedge fund Och Ziff, and the Special Situations arm of TPG has submitted a bid, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs and Och Ziff were not immediately available to comment. Blackstone and TPG declined to comment. UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry and Matt Scuffham; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.