Competition hardens for Northern Rock's $20bln Granite portfolio - sources

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - A slew of institutions have submitted bids for Northern Rock’s 13 billion pound ($20.07 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle Granite, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Bids for the asset, which was a factor in the collapse of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, and their subsequent bailout by the UK government, went in on June 5, the sources said, declining to be named since the matter is private.

A group comprising of buyout firm Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, U.S. hedge fund Och Ziff, and the Special Situations arm of TPG has submitted a bid, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs and Och Ziff were not immediately available to comment. Blackstone and TPG declined to comment. UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry and Matt Scuffham; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)