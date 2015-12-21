FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Refining to buy rest of Northern Tier
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 21, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Western Refining to buy rest of Northern Tier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Western Refining Inc said it had reached an agreement to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it did not already own.

Northern Tier unitholders will now receive $15 in cash and 0.2986 of a share of Western Refining for each unit held, the companies said on Monday.

Western Refining, which currently owns about 38 percent of Northern Tier, had previously offered $17.50 in cash and 0.2266 of its share for each Northern Tier unit.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

