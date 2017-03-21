FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MOVES-Northern Trust announces new hires for institutional business
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Northern Trust announces new hires for institutional business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.

The company named Penelope Biggs as chief strategy officer of C&IS and Jon Dunham as the unit's head of global sales.

Northern Trust also named Toby Glaysher as head of global fund services, covering the company's institutional business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific regions.

Clive Bellows was appointed head of global fund services for the EMEA.

Robert Frazer will take on the role of Country Head, Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.