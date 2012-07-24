UPDATE 1-Australia's Northern Iron shares soar on sweetened Indian bid

* Northern Iron shares surge as much as 38 pct

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia-listed Northern Iron jumped as much as 38 percent on Tuesday after Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its takeover offer for the iron ore miner by about 4 percent to A$518 million ($532 million).

The latest, A$1.40 per share, offer by the Indian group came two months after Northern Iron rebuffed its initial offer. The new offer was at a 75 percent premium to the Australian company’s closing stock price on Monday.

Shares of Northern Iron, which last year reported a net profit of $2.9 million, rose to a high of A$1.105 in early trade and was later hovering around A$1.0, up 25 percent. The company’s board expects to make a decision on the new offer within a week, it said.

Northern Iron owns the Sydvaranger iron ore mine in northern Norway. It produced 501,000 tonnes of iron ore in the first quarter of 2012 and in late May said second-quarter output would be similar. Sales of its ore are spread across a range of steel mill customers worldwide, according to the company.

Aditya Birla Group’s offer comes at a time debt-hungry Indian companies are shirking away from deals, hurt by weak markets. Overseas acquisitions by Indian companies dipped by 55.5 percent year-on-year to $2.4 billion in the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Group had in May proposed to offer between $1.28 and $1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to reflect the improvements in quality and production rates that it expects to achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway.

Aditya Birla Group’s latest offer assumes a net debt of A$90 million for Northern Iron and nil dividend from May 2012, the Australian firm said.

As of Monday’s close, Northern Iron shares had fallen nearly a fifth since the end of May, in step with declines in other Australia-listed iron ore producers, including Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron, as slowing demand from China, the world’s largest steel producer, pressures iron ore prices. ($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)