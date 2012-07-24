FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Northern Iron shares spike on Indian takeover bid
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Northern Iron shares spike on Indian takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Northern Iron jumped as much as 38 percent on Monday after Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its takeover offer to A$518 million ($532 million).

Northern Iron said the board would consider the latest A$1.40 per share offer and make a decision within a week. In morning trade the company’s shares were at A$1.08, up 35 percent from their close but still at a discount to the offer price.

Aditya Birla Group had in May proposed to offer between A$1.28 and A$1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to reflect the improvements in quality and production rates that it expects to achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway. ($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)

