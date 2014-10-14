ON THE MOVE-Northern Lights hires executive from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Broker-dealer Northern Lights Distributors LLC, a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group LLC, said it appointed Alma Piscitello senior vice president of strategic relationships.

Piscitello joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, where she was vice president and director of partner development for eight years.

Piscitello, who joined Northern Lights in September, is based in Hauppauge in New York.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney could not immediately confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)