Ex-Northern Rock customers could get windfall after test case ruling
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Northern Rock customers could get windfall after test case ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - More than 40,000 British borrowers are in line to get thousands of pounds in compensation after London’s High Court ruled against former bank Northern Rock in a test case over how past loan documents were phrased.

The High Court judgment said the ruling could cost Northern Rock Asset Management about 258 million pounds ($405 million) in compensation to 41,000 customers.

NRAM is the former “bad bank” of Northern Rock that was nationalised in 2008 and is now part of UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run ‘zombie bank’ that does not take on new business.

NRAM brought the case against itself to get legal clarification over whether documents issued to customers under previous “Together” mortgages were incorrect. NRAM is considering whether to appeal the ruling, however, people familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 0.6377 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham)

