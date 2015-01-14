FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Northern Rock "bad bank" plans to appeal court ruling on compensation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The state-owned part of former bank Northern Rock said it plans to appeal a High Court ruling against it last month that could force it to pay thousands of pounds in compensation to about 41,000 British borrowers.

Northern Rock Asset Management (NRAM), which holds old loans from Northern Rock that are being run down since the bank was nationalised in 2008, said on Wednesday it wanted to appeal the ruling after taking legal advice.

“We have a duty to the taxpayer to safeguard public money and although the High Court found against us in December, it is important to remember that our customers have suffered no financial detriment,” said Richard Banks, chief executive of the business that owns NRAM.

A court needs to give permission for any defendant to appeal against a High Court ruling.

The High Court ruling on Dec. 10 could result in NRAM having to pay out about 258 million pounds ($405 million) to customers - which would be knocked off their outstanding loans - because of incorrect wording on past loan documents. The British taxpayer would have to pick up the cost. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

