MOVES-Northern Trust appoints Asia-Pacific asset management head

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based wealth management company Northern Trust Corp said it appointed John McCareins to lead its Asia-Pacific asset management business.

McCareins, based in Honk Kong, is responsible for overseeing Northern Trust’s asset management activities across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company said.

McCareins was most recently Chief Investment Officer of the retirement practice outsourced business within Northern Trust’s Multi-Manager Solutions group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)